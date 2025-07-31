Yesterday Once More pays tribute to The Carpenters at The Hawth
For more than two decades, Toni Lee has been delivering an incredibly authentic homage to Karen Carpenter throughout the UK and beyond. Yesterday Once Moreis the most recent production featuring a full band steeped in Carpenters' musical nuance and ready to bring an unforgettable night of heartfelt music.
Toni said: “I’ve always been around music, both my parents were in the business, so it was natural that I would get into it. I’d always loved The Carpenters since I was very, very little and I thought she had such an amazing voice. There are sometimes people in tears – not because they are upset but because the songs mean so much to them. It’s good tears.”
All the hits are here, including: Superstar, Rainy Days and Mondays, (They Long to Be) Close to You and of course, Yesterday Once More.
Whether you are looking to cruise down memory lane for a feel-good night of nostalgia, or you never had the opportunity to see them live in the 70s, Yesterday Once More - The Carpenters Songbook will be an unforgettable night of stories and music for Carpenters fans of all ages.
Tickets priced £30.50, £27.50 are available from hawth.co.uk.