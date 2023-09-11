Yoga for Children classes in West Sussex

Watch more videos on Shots!

Welcome to YOGA FOR CHILDREN. Running classes around Hampshire and West Sussex. Its founder, Susan is a qualified children's yoga teacher, accredited by the Yoga Alliance Professionals and an affiliate with Relax Kids.

Each class begins with a fun yoga welcome, followed by warmup exercises for the body and to focus the mind, then exploring a story adventure all set to yoga poses. There is a new story theme each week, some popular ones are the farm, a magical forest, the ocean, pirates, camping, and superhero week, the possibilities are endless! There are engaging activities including, yoga games, learning breathing techniques, positive affirmations, and age-appropriate mindfulness and stories.

She has been practising yoga for 20 years, and through the classes, she teaches and regularly observes the benefits of yoga through the children that attend, delighting in their progression, confidence building, enjoyment, and enthusiasm for yoga! She also has slots on local radio discussing yoga and offering practical pointers for all.

Yoga For Children, founder, Susan Mitchell

So, what are the benefits? Susan explains that teaching children how to connect their breath to their body through movement can be a powerful tool. A regular yoga practice can not only help children when they need to relax their bodies and busy minds but also support confidence and self-esteem, resilience, strength, flexibility, focus, self-respect, and body awareness and to better understand their emotions. Yoga can provide a wonderful ‘toolbox’ to dip into when they need a moment to reflect, create energy, or help empower them to believe in themselves!

Do you work with children in an educational setting or club? Why not get in touch, Susan also works with nurseries, primary schools, home education groups, children’s activities clubs and even yoga children’s parties!