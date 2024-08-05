You don't have to be a member to enjoy U3A Summer Fayre

Membership of u3a is not a requirement for attending the u3a Summer Fayre on Saturday, August 10, at Burgess Hill Academy.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fayre is a Summer regular in the Burgess Hill calendar. The aim this year is to highlight what the u3a can do for those who are retired or semi retired.

Many of the u3a's sixty interest groups will have a stall at the Fayre but it will also include such regulars as the bottle stall and tea and cake for only a pound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Stephen Furber u3a’s chair commented: “Too many people when they retire are not quite sure what they can do that will interest them. u3a is the ideal place to take up a new hobby or another interest with like-minded people. The aim of the fair is to highlight what we can offer.”

This year’s Summer Fayre is between 10am and Ipm at Burgess Hill Academy. So, nip in and see us and get some information on who we are,what may interest you and how to join us.