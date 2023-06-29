34 young stars from Uckfield Theatre Guild Youth section have been busy rehearsing for The Addams Family Schools Edition. They cannot wait to show you their talents at the Uckfield Civic Centre on Friday 21st and Saturday 22nd July 2023.

The Addams Family Schools Edition poster

The performances will take place at The Uckfield Civic Centre on Friday 21st July at 6pm and Saturday 22nd July at 12pm and 5pm.

The 12pm performance on Saturday 22nd will be BSL interpreted by Rosie Pell. BSL seats have been reserved, please email: [email protected] for these seats.

All Tickets £15, reduced to £13 each for groups of 4 or more. Tickets can be purchased from www.ticketsource.co.uk/uckfield

“The Addams Family School Edition” is presented through special arrangement with and all authorised performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW) 122-124 Regent Street, 5th Floor, London, W1W 8RR

