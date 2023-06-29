The performances will take place at The Uckfield Civic Centre on Friday 21st July at 6pm and Saturday 22nd July at 12pm and 5pm.
The 12pm performance on Saturday 22nd will be BSL interpreted by Rosie Pell. BSL seats have been reserved, please email: [email protected] for these seats.
All Tickets £15, reduced to £13 each for groups of 4 or more. Tickets can be purchased from www.ticketsource.co.uk/uckfield
“The Addams Family School Edition” is presented through special arrangement with and all authorised performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW) 122-124 Regent Street, 5th Floor, London, W1W 8RR