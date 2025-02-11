Young organists concert at St. Nicholas, Worth - 4pm on Sunday 2nd March

As part of the celebrating of the 1050th anniversary of the church, we are delighted that three young local organists will be giving a concert.

Charlotte Wong is the Church's current organ scholar, having been in post since September 2024. She helps with the regular services, and has started conducting the choir. Charlotte is an upper sixth former at Worth School.

Ollie Salamon has been offered the role of organ scholar from September 2025, but has already joined the church choir and plays from time to time. Ollie is currently taking his GCSEs at Ardingly College.

Thomas Watkin played the organ at Worth several times in the year before Charlotte took over. While he wasn't able to accept the organ scholarship at St. Nicholas, he has recently accepted an organ scholarship at St. John's Cambridge, deferred until September 2026 so he can spend the year as organ scholar at The Chapel Royal, Windsor.

The organ

The concert will last roughly an hour. Entry is free, but a suggested donation of £5 is welcome, with proceeds going to the organ fund.

There will also be the chance to find out more about the Church's "Organ Scholar" programme, and have an informal chat with the Director of Music. But this is very much an event that's a concert, not a recruitment afternoon.

St. Nicholas, also known as Worth Church was founded in 975AD.