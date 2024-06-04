YouTube star Richard Vobes heading to Burgess Hill

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Presenter, campaigner, one-time ‘Bald Explorer’ and skilled entertainer Richard Vobes, who has a huge YouTube following, is coming to the Changing Times lecture series at Cyprus Hall in Burgess Hill on Tuesday, June 18.

In his 8pm show, Richard will present his unique view on British life and why we need to fight for its integrity, in a presentation entitled 'It's Up to Us: Taking Back Responsibility'

Richard says: “Those who have seen my YouTube videos will know that I am on a mission to give voice to sidelined issues and people who challenge enforced orthodoxies and stand up for free expression in several important areas but who are not heard out in the mainstream.”

Richard Vobes is an entertainer and film maker. He trained in mime, touring the UK with his one-man show. He wrote, produced and starred in the children’s television show Snug and Cozi on ITV and became the fourth UK podcaster in 2005, winning an award for his daily 30 minutes entertainment show.

Richard Vobes in entertainer mode – but he has a serious mission in campaigning for free expression.

With a fascination for all things English, he created the Bald Explorer series of TV documentaries and now runs a successful YouTube channel "commenting on the unfathomable state of the country, and beyond”.

Changing Times’s public presentations are held throughout the year at Cyprus Hall, Cyprus Road, in Burgess Hill, and have been running for 33 years.