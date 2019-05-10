£1.45m price tag for coaching inn at heart of East Sussex village

An historic coaching inn in the heart of a picturesque East Sussex village has been sold for £1,450,000.

The Bear Inn, a Grade II Listed free house, has played host to people travelling through Burwash for more than 300 years.

It has been sold through specialist business property adviser, Christie and Co, to experienced multiple site operator, Paul Nolan.

The pub comprises eight chalet style letting rooms, a bar with capacity for 70 covers, a 100-cover restaurant, and a conservatory.

The Bear has been awarded an AA Three-Star rating and attracts a strong mix of leisure guests, tourists and local residents, playing a pivotal part in Burwash village life for many years.

It had been under the ownership of Patrick O’Callaghan since 1984. He felt the time was right to plan for retirement and said: “Although I am sad to be leaving The Bear, I am delighted that James Hughes from Christie and Co was able to find an experienced operator to take the helm.

“James managed to obtain plenty of interest, so I am very happy with the outcome and wish new owner, Paul Nolan, all the best for the future.”

Mr Nolan is an experienced operator and purchased The Bear Inn to add to his several other sites.

James Hughes, Senior Business Agent at Christie and Co’s Maidstone office, handled the sale and said: “This traditional pub and coaching inn attracted significant interest and we are delighted that experienced operator, Paul Nolan, secured the purchase.

“I have no doubt that he will continue Patrick’s good work with the business and it will be a success for many years to come.”