10 years of Oakland Care in Hastings

Local luxury care home Hastings Court were proud to celebrate 10 years of parent company Oakland Care being in operation this week. With residents, families and local dignitaries including the Mayor of Hastings and Lord Brett McLean in attendance, staff put on an elaborate afternoon of speeches, music and bubbly to mark the occasion.

Hastings Court were proud to host the celebration of everything that Oakland Care has built in the last 10 years, with 10 luxury care homes in operation spanning London and the South East from the off Oakland care has prioritised the health, happiness and wellbeing of every individual who has ever come through their doors, and with the expectation that all will be met with love, inclusion and support.

It is safe to say that in the 10 years since their creation, Oakland Care created something beautiful, something which will stand the test of time, a notion that General Manager Kaye Giles supported during her speech, saying “I am proud to work for Oakland Care, a company which has shown themselves to honour their commitment to supporting residents individuality, supporting their goals and aspirations and always going the extra mile to ensure that everyone that comes through the doors of any of our homes feels as though they are safe, loved and part of the family.”

About Hastings Court

Hastings Court is a purpose-built care home offering the highest standards of residential, nursing, memory and respite care in a homely and comfortable setting. Our home has 80 individual, private en-suite rooms and superb state-of-the-art facilities to enjoy.

For more details visit: www.oaklandcare.com/hastings-court

About Oakland Care

Oakland Care has a sector-leading track record in developing and operating market-leading elderly care homes in London and the South East. Our high-end care homes offer luxurious, comfortable living that promotes individuality. We focus on delivering the highest standards of care in a five-star environment along with fulfilling activities programmes to offer exceptional resident experiences.

We have been recognised as one of the Top 20 Mid-Size Care Home Groups in 2024 by carehome.co.uk. We were named ‘Residential Care Provider of the Year’ (Small Group) in the Health Investor 2023 Awards and Investors in People ‘UK Employer of the Year 2023’ for Gold standard companies with more than 250 employees.

We leverage our long-standing experience to develop and operate leading care homes that are designed around the needs of our residents. We truly value taking the time to get to know and understand all individuals staying with us. In doing so we tailor how we support their lifestyle and care requirements, while maintaining their independence and dignity and delivering personalised care plans by our fully trained staff.

Our care homes offer bespoke, tailored care packages for those requiring residential, nursing, memory and respite care. Facilities in each of our care homes include private en-suite rooms, bistros, lounges, communal cinema rooms, hair salons and lots more.

Listen to Oakland Care’s podcast, Care2Share, to hear stories from team members and residents from within their homes on subjects relevant to the care industry.