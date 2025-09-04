1066 Bakery celebrates 75 years of baking, coffee and community

For 75 years, the scent of fresh-baked bread, sweet pastries & Fresh Coffee has wafted through the streets of Hastings, thanks to the enduring legacy of The 1066 Bakery. This month, the beloved local institution is celebrating its 75th anniversary, a testament to generations of passion and dedication.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in 1950 by Betty & Harold, the bakery was born from a simple mission: to bake the most delicious bread and cakes for the community. The original Bakery & shop, on Castle Hill Road, quickly became a local favorite, known for its delicious breads pastries & buns. "Our grandfather always said the secret was hard work & enthusiasm" says Tara, of the 3rd generation, who now jointly runs the business with her brothers Darren & Ben.

Over the decades, the family has faced its share of challenges, from evolving tastes, economic shifts, & tragically loosing their father Malcolm in 2009, but there commitment has never wavered. The business has expanded and developed to include 5 stores, in Hastings & Bexhill, the original products such as princess buns & Custard Danish that started it all remain customer favorites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But beyond the flour and sugar, 1066 Bakery's true legacy lies in its role as a community hub. The bakery has been the setting for countless memories—from in the early days, picking up a birthday cake to now grabbing a morning coffee before work. It has supported local events and charity's and provided a warm welcome to everyone who walks through its doors. "We've seen generations of families come through our doors," says Darren "The loyalty of our customers and the commitment from our team is the reason we've been able to do this for so long." "We also ensure we give back and will be having a celebratory day at our Conquest hospital site on Friday to raise funds for the Conquest league of friends"

Tara Darren & Ben from the 1066 Bakery

As the bakery looks to the future, the family is excited to continue its tradition of excellence. The 4th generation is now involved in the business and will bring new ideas and the same dedication that started it all, 1066 Bakery is ready to serve the community for many more years to come.

"Seventy-five years is an incredible milestone," says Ben "We're so grateful to our amazing team and the community for allowing us to be a part of their lives. Here's to the next 75!"