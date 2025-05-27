New cocktail bar Harlequin's officially opened at 20 Chapel Road, Worthing, with a weekend of fun activities from May 23 to 25. The bar, which has taken over the space from Slug and Lettuce, has been open for a couple of weeks and the bar says it is ‘an exciting new chapter for the town’.

Harlequin’s promises more entertainment, bigger events and an elevated customer experience, building on the strong foundations laid by the Slug and Lettuce.

Il Foxo was opened in Montague Place last month by brothers Aren and Loizo Kola. The coffee shop specialises in Greek coffees and pastries.

The name Il Foxo has a story behind it. The brothers explained 'Il' means 'The' in Italian and adding 'o' to ‘Fox’ created a playful, original character, The Foxo, symbolising the clever, charming, streetwise personality you see in both foxes in the UK and cats in Greece.

Egg Free Cake Box has opened in Montague Place, in the building previously occupied by Subway.

With franchises around the UK, it sells occasion cakes, as well as cupcakes, cheesecakes and cake accessories. It offers a one-hour collection service on some items.

A new beauty lounge has been officially opened at Richard John, in the Royal Arcade, in the heart of Worthing town centre.

The new salon moves the beauty rooms which used to be upstairs into the Richard John hair salon down to the ground floor in a new unit.

Treatments include a deluxe spray tan service, complete with a shower, and a manicure and pedicure lounge.

The Castle, at 7 The Strand, is Worthing's newest pub, a £500,000 transformation for former venue The Golden Lion, with a new landlord and a new food offering.

Alongside the pub classics you’d expect, the menu offers lots of dishes with a Korean twist, as well as Katsu curry, burgers, loaded chips, pizzas and more.

Milfey Patisserie is set to open at 45 Brighton Road, Worthing, next month. It will sell a range of French desserts, cakes, coffees and savoury items for people to eat in or take away.

It will be run by patisserie chef Eles Zhuri, who has 20 years' experience in the industry, having previously worked for Hilton Hotels, and her sister-in-law Elena Zhuri, who will be in charge of front-of-house.

The name Milfey comes from the French dessert mille-feuille, sometimes also known as a Napoleon cake. Translated it means a thousand layers, and is a classic patisserie item consisting of puff pastry and vanilla cream.

Caffe Oak, in Stanford Square, off Warwick Street, is a new café that honours both tradition and innovation.

Expected to open soon, Caffe Oak says it will be a place between home and work where the community can gather, converse and enjoy moments of calm.

Low-cost jewellers Warren James opened in Montague Street, Worthing, on May 3. The nationwide brand is known for its lab-grown diamonds and vermeil, which is gold on silver jewellery.

Work to build a new drive-thru Burger King has started at the BP service station in Brighton Road, Worthing. The site is already home to a Pret a Manger, which opened last June.

The drive-thru is being created behind the old car wash, which has moved to the west side of the petrol station forecourt.

Worthing has not had a branch of Burger King since the 1980s, when the restaurant in Montague Street, on the site of Nationwide, closed down.

Plans for a new coffee and bookshop have been revealed on the site of the former Chapel Gifts and Books store. This new venture will also be run by Worthing Tabernacle church, which is next door.

An artist’s impression of what the interior will look like has been put on the window of the store, along with a note thanking customers for their support of Chapel Gifts and Books over many years. An opening date for the new business is not yet known.

Worthing Nails, a new nail bar, has opened in The Broadway, in the space previously occupied by Broadway News and Gifts. Appointments and walk-ins are welcome.

1 . Worthing town centre Montague Street is Worthing's high street Photo: Steve Robards

2 . Harlequin's Harlequin's cocktail bar in Worthing has hosted a launch weekend Photo: Katherine HM

3 . Il Foxo New Greek coffee shop Il Foxo has opened in Worthing town centre Photo: Katherine HM

4 . Egg Free Cake Box Egg Free Cake Box in Worthing is now open Photo: Katherine HM