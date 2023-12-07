BREAKING

11 of the best Facebook groups to join in Worthing – from food and drink to local history

Facebook's mission is to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together. Its products empower people around the world to share ideas, offer support and make a difference.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 7th Dec 2023, 10:36 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 10:37 GMT
Facebook is a social media and social networking service. Picture: Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP via Getty ImagesFacebook is a social media and social networking service. Picture: Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP via Getty Images
Facebook is a social media and social networking service. Picture: Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP via Getty Images

Facebook groups offer a platform and tools for people to build an engaged, relevant community. They are hubs where valuable conversations flourish.

For people in Worthing, there are lots of groups to join, all offering a way to connect to other people in the town and find out about what's going on or to share stories of the past.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meta, the company that owns and operates Facebook, says: "At Facebook, we are constantly iterating, solving problems and working together to connect people all over the world."

Most Popular

There are two settings for groups. Public groups are searchable and all content is publicly visible, while private groups are searchable and anyone can request to join them, but only members can see their content.

Whether you are looking for a place to eat, want to find out about local history or care about the environment, there is something for everyone.

Worthing & Adur Food & Drink Group

This is a private group that anyone can find. It is a local group for local people, supporting local independent businesses, from Shoreham to East Preston. This is a positive platform that shares only the love of food & drink locally, nothing negative.

Worthing Foodies

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This is a private group that anyone can find. It was created by Chizzy Sussex Food Vlogger for like-minded foodies to share, review and recommend places to eat, drink and stay in and around the Worthing area, from Littlehampton to Brighton. Home cooking is encouraged. This group is not for sharing bad experiences.

Independent Worthing

This is a public group set up by Graeme Roche and Sophie Morgan-Gilder to support Worthing's wealth of wonderful and interesting independent businesses and ensure their survival, so everyone can continue to benefit. You can post your own experiences and let the community know what you love about our local independents.

Worthing Boys' Club Terracycle Recycling

This is a public group fun by the sports-based youth club, which is are trying to do its bit for the environment by recycling the extra items that cannot go in the local collection recycling bins.

Friends of Denton Gardens

This is a public group for those who enjoy visiting this historical public space. The aim is to celebrate all that Denton Gardens is and to help preserve its character for future generations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Worthing and surrounding areas, Local History, Memories and Genealogy.

This is a private group that anyone can find. It is a place for people to post and share photos, memories and genealogy of Worthing and districts. No adverts, lost pets or politics are allowed.

Friends of Broadwater Cemetery

This is a public group run by the volunteers who help maintain the cemetery, produce literature and organise public tours.

Bygone Worthing

This is a private group that anyone can find. It is for pictures and discussion about Worthing of yesteryear.

Just Worthing

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This is a private group that anyone can find. Commercial adverts for local businesses and charities are allowed on a Thursday.

The Worthing Seafront

This is a public group with a focus on the venues situated along the Worthing coast. Within this group you can find what’s going on and what’s coming up, along with the latest offers available at the venues.

WORTHING PAST AND PRESENT, founded by Steve Blaikie 2013

This is a private group that anyone can find. It was started as a local group for people in and around Sunny Worthing. Adverts are accepted on a Wednesday.

Related topics:Sunny WorthingFacebook