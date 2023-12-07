Facebook's mission is to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together. Its products empower people around the world to share ideas, offer support and make a difference.

Facebook is a social media and social networking service. Picture: Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP via Getty Images

Facebook groups offer a platform and tools for people to build an engaged, relevant community. They are hubs where valuable conversations flourish.

For people in Worthing, there are lots of groups to join, all offering a way to connect to other people in the town and find out about what's going on or to share stories of the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meta, the company that owns and operates Facebook, says: "At Facebook, we are constantly iterating, solving problems and working together to connect people all over the world."

There are two settings for groups. Public groups are searchable and all content is publicly visible, while private groups are searchable and anyone can request to join them, but only members can see their content.

Whether you are looking for a place to eat, want to find out about local history or care about the environment, there is something for everyone.

This is a private group that anyone can find. It is a local group for local people, supporting local independent businesses, from Shoreham to East Preston. This is a positive platform that shares only the love of food & drink locally, nothing negative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a private group that anyone can find. It was created by Chizzy Sussex Food Vlogger for like-minded foodies to share, review and recommend places to eat, drink and stay in and around the Worthing area, from Littlehampton to Brighton. Home cooking is encouraged. This group is not for sharing bad experiences.

This is a public group set up by Graeme Roche and Sophie Morgan-Gilder to support Worthing's wealth of wonderful and interesting independent businesses and ensure their survival, so everyone can continue to benefit. You can post your own experiences and let the community know what you love about our local independents.

This is a public group fun by the sports-based youth club, which is are trying to do its bit for the environment by recycling the extra items that cannot go in the local collection recycling bins.

This is a public group for those who enjoy visiting this historical public space. The aim is to celebrate all that Denton Gardens is and to help preserve its character for future generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a private group that anyone can find. It is a place for people to post and share photos, memories and genealogy of Worthing and districts. No adverts, lost pets or politics are allowed.

This is a public group run by the volunteers who help maintain the cemetery, produce literature and organise public tours.

This is a private group that anyone can find. It is for pictures and discussion about Worthing of yesteryear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a private group that anyone can find. Commercial adverts for local businesses and charities are allowed on a Thursday.

This is a public group with a focus on the venues situated along the Worthing coast. Within this group you can find what’s going on and what’s coming up, along with the latest offers available at the venues.