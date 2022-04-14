3. Old Barn Garden Centre

Old Barn Garden Centre is in Worthing Road, Dial Post, Horsham, and has 4.4 stars from 554 Google reviews. One reviewer said they were 'really impressed' and that the garden centre had 'lovely plants, gifts, cafe and a kids play area'. The centre is open from 8.30am to 5.30pm but closed on Easter Sunday. Picture: Google Street View.