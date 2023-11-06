15 new trainees embark on a 'Platinum' career path with Worthing's Carpenter Box
Every year, the Worthing firm supports school and college leavers, as well as career changers, on a structured pathway towards either the ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) or ACA (Associate Chartered Accountant) qualification, mixing professional study with on-the-job experience.
Carpenter Box Managing Partner, Alan Edwards, who started his own career as a trainee at the firm, commented: “Training the next generation of accountants, tax and business advisers is a responsibility we take very seriously, and for many years we have invested heavily in emerging talent.
“Our training provision has earned ‘Approved Employer’ and ‘Platinum’ status, underlining our commitment to give our apprentices the best possible start to their careers.”
Most of the current intake have joined the Assurance & Advisory team, with some joining the Business Services Group and StarBox, which provides new media companies and digital platform content creators with expert finance and tax advice.
Included in the latest cohort is Johnny Lancaster, who swapped a sales role to embark on a new accountancy career. He said: “I’ve always been a detail person and enjoy numbers, data, problem solving and fundamentally understanding the way different businesses operate. Therefore, Audit felt like a really good fit and an exciting opportunity to use some of my existing skills.
“As a forward-thinking, growing company, Carpenter Box really appealed, and the team has been supportive, welcoming and happy to share their knowledge.”
Hai Phan joined the firm from university where his degree allowed him nine exemptions from the 14 papers that make up the ACCA qualification. He commented: “The mix of studying and working was difficult at the beginning given that there was a mountain of knowledge that I had to process. However, as the months progressed, I have now eased into the process and I’m enjoying the mix of studying and working.
“I feel comfortable in the office environment - the support I have received from my colleagues has been phenomenal and has also enabled me to assist newer trainees.”
Carpenter Box, celebrating its centenary this year, earned ‘Approved Employer’ and ‘Platinum’ status for the quality of its continual professional support, which includes progress monitoring, evaluation and staff development.