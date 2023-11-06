15 new trainees embark on a 'Platinum' career path with Worthing's Carpenter Box

Sussex and South East accountancy firm, Carpenter Box, has recruited 15 new trainees onto its premium training programme.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Every year, the Worthing firm supports school and college leavers, as well as career changers, on a structured pathway towards either the ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) or ACA (Associate Chartered Accountant) qualification, mixing professional study with on-the-job experience.

Carpenter Box Managing Partner, Alan Edwards, who started his own career as a trainee at the firm, commented: “Training the next generation of accountants, tax and business advisers is a responsibility we take very seriously, and for many years we have invested heavily in emerging talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our training provision has earned ‘Approved Employer’ and ‘Platinum’ status, underlining our commitment to give our apprentices the best possible start to their careers.”

Johnny Lancaster. Niamh McLaughlin, Hai Phan, Charlie Smile, James Tuohy, Jack Woods & Jose PunoP

Most of the current intake have joined the Assurance & Advisory team, with some joining the Business Services Group and StarBox, which provides new media companies and digital platform content creators with expert finance and tax advice.

Included in the latest cohort is Johnny Lancaster, who swapped a sales role to embark on a new accountancy career. He said: “I’ve always been a detail person and enjoy numbers, data, problem solving and fundamentally understanding the way different businesses operate. Therefore, Audit felt like a really good fit and an exciting opportunity to use some of my existing skills.

“As a forward-thinking, growing company, Carpenter Box really appealed, and the team has been supportive, welcoming and happy to share their knowledge.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hai Phan joined the firm from university where his degree allowed him nine exemptions from the 14 papers that make up the ACCA qualification. He commented: “The mix of studying and working was difficult at the beginning given that there was a mountain of knowledge that I had to process. However, as the months progressed, I have now eased into the process and I’m enjoying the mix of studying and working.

“I feel comfortable in the office environment - the support I have received from my colleagues has been phenomenal and has also enabled me to assist newer trainees.”