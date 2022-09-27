20 Hastings independent traders targeted in spate of break-ins

Twenty businesses have been struck in the last month. John Bownas, manager of Love Hastings Ltd, said the problem had become ‘significant’.

Vegan and vegetarian restaurant The Hempist, in Marine Parade, was burgled in the middle of the night.

Dan Wiltshire, owner, said: “We had all of our CBD (cannabidiol) products taken, as well as the petty cash, bar stock and charity boxes. Around £3,500 to £4,000 worth of items were stolen.”

Dan Wiltshire outside The Hempist in Hastings.

He reported the break-in to police and shared CCTV footage. The door was kicked in and the premises was ransacked.

Dan said: “Commercial crime is not victimless. It terrified our staff staying above and elderly neighbours. Insurance premiums and excesses make it unattractive to make a claim so this is just more costs to absorb. We are a small niche restaurant trying to trade in some of the most challenging of environments.”

Dan opened his restaurant in March 2020, just days before the first Covid lockdown started.

John Bownas said the break-ins had been a ‘huge issue’ for independent traders over the past few weeks.

He added: "It has been a significant problem for a lot of businesses. The criminals involved have typically targeted small cafes, shops, and hairdressers, and as well as the items and cash that has been stolen most of the victims have been faced with substantial repair bills to replace broken doors, locks or glazing.

"At a time when businesses are being faced with spiralling energy costs and the prices being charged by their other suppliers are also rocketing, these thefts are the last thing anyone needs.

"Love Hastings is funded and supported by local businesses, and it is at times like this we are able to repay that investment by offering advice on crime prevention, as well as working proactively with the police to help identify suspects and gather evidence.

"One arrest has been made so far, and this does seem to have put a halt to the burglaries, but investigations are continuing to collect further evidence on other possible suspects."

