20th Anniversary for Sussex Grange Care

On a rare day of glorious August sunshine Tom & Rachel Jameson celebrated 20 Years of their ownership of Sussex Grange Care Home in Selsey. They were joined in the beautiful gardens by residents, staff, family members and friends of the care home, as well as some of the clients and staff from their Personal Home Care service.

Everyone enjoyed drinks in the garden along with a slice or two of the delicious home-made birthday cakes, while the visiting children enjoyed party games and burnt off some of their energy on the bouncy castle.

Entertainment was provided by two regular visitors to Sussex Grange. Sharon Martin engaged young and old with a fun and informative session on the theme of Celebration, and later on Craig Stevens amused everyone with a fantastic collection of hats.

In between the activities Tom took the opportunity to say an emotional thank you to everyone who has been a part of "the Sussex Grange family" over the past 20 years.