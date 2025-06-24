26,000 sq ft of new Grade A office space available in Brighton

CBRE and SHW have been instructed to market the newest and highest-quality office spaces currently available in Brighton.

The newly completed 10 Middle Street spans 26,000 sq ft across six floors and is located just off Brighton’s iconic seafront.

Designed to meet BREEAM Excellent standards, the building boasts energy-efficient LED lighting, a VRV air conditioning system, secure bike storage, and external terrace areas on the 3rd, 4th, and 5th floors. The building also features a green roof, and solar panels, reflecting a strong focus on ESG and green credentials. The building has an ‘A’ EPC rating, confirming its energy efficiency, sustainability and modern workplace standards.

The ground floor and basement could be used for retail spaces, while the rest of the building offers the newest office space in the city.

Emma Lockey, Director at CBRE Southampton, said: “There is a thriving demand for grade-A office developments across the south coast that prioritise wellbeing and user experience. 10 Middle Street is an exciting opportunity, which brings Grade A office space together with a prime town centre location, which meets that demand.”

Emma Ormiston, Partner at SHW, added: “10 Middle Street is a great addition to the Brighton office market. It provides Grade A space, exceptional terrace areas, excellent natural light and a focus on energy efficiency; making it the perfect opportunity for any forward-thinking business looking for space in the city.”