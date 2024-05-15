30 years of Jumping Beans Nursery in Hampden Park, Eastbourne
In December 2023 Jumping Beans employed a director Caron, who an Early Years Teacher by trade, brings a wealth of experience with her love of outdoor learning, she is both a forest and wild beach school leader, playworker, trainer of both adults & children and more recently a community development worker. One of her jobs in her new role with Jumping Beans is to listen to the community and write funding bids to put on activities the community want and need. The Holiday, activities & food programme (HAF) was Caron’s first successful bid, funded by East Sussex County Council.
Jumping Beans Easter HAF was 4 days of fun, based at Dahl Studios, the bungalow at Parklands Infants school. We had two days of arts & crafts, forest school skills, cooking & team game activities. Two days we went out by mini bus, Tuesday was Herstmonceux Science Centre and Thursday we went to Holywell Beach for some Wild Beach School activities. These included, rock pooling, lots of climbing, building tide towers, some stone art and finished with a beach clean.
Every HAF session is completely free and includes a hot, healthy lunch (sandwiches if we’re out) and on the last day we invite the parents/carers to join us so we can share our weeks adventures.
Jumping Beans HAF is a small group just 13 children, aged 7-11 years, with 5 Jumping Beans staff. We have lots planned for our 10 days over the summer, so look out when bookings go live on 3rd June 2024.
Here are some pictures of our first HAF, which was fully attended every day, making us record breakers accordingly to HAF HQ at the council! Also a huge thankyou to Balfour Beatty who kindly donated some Easter Eggs to our group J
To find out more about our Nursery or our Children & Families activities and events please visit Jumping Beans website or Facebook page, for all the ways you can contact us.