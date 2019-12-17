360 Botanics - how a childhood passion became a business

Growing up Pip de Villiers was always surrounded by nature and flowers, and would often grind down rose petals to make her own rose water ‘perfume’.

In December 2018 she launched her own natural skincare business 360 Botanics.

Pip'Pictures: Shootlab

“My mother always treated me homeopathically growing up so alternative therapies were something I always knew. This lead to my passion for aromatherapy and holistic treatments,” she reveals.

Although she trained in the 90s she says her career took off onto many different paths.

“I was only 21 when I finished training and I do wonder if I had stuck with it back then and launched the products where I would be now,” she says.

“But you just have to go where opportunities take you and things came up that I couldn’t say no to.

Pictures: Shootlab

“I did some teaching in St Lucia, moved to London and worked for a design agency for ten years - that is where I met my husband, I did the baby thing and raised my children but in the background I was always making and creating products for myself,” she reveals.

“We lived in France for seven years and came back to the UK about five years ago and I thought then I need to do something for myself.”

With the idea to create her own skincare range Pip knew that she wanted the products to not only smell great but also look great.

“As my husband and I had both worked in design I looked at what was on the market and it all looked so basic. I wanted something that would be attractive on my bathroom shelf.

Pictures: Shootlab

“I wanted something that was pure, vegan and all natural, but I also didn’t want to price myself out of the market.

“I wanted it to be a product that people would use and then come back and use again and again.

“I want people to enjoy using the products.”

Everything is made by Pip at her Lewes home, sourcing the essential oils herself she uses clay and plant bases for her products.

“I learnt about the synergy of the different oils and how to blend them,” she explains.

“Smell is the thing for me as smells bring back so many memories. I want each product to do good but also smell divine.”

The first product she made for herself was the Super Serum, which uses organic rosehip seed oil.

“My mum is my biggest fan and she loves the serum as she has really dry skin, as soon as she puts it on, her skin drinks it up so I created the Rose Beauty Balm to use on top of it to add even more moisture.

“It is great for extra hydration but you don’t have to use both together.”

Other products include a pink clay mask, scrubs, bath salts, Aroma Mists including one for dogs and another to aid deep sleep, and a range of different body oils.

“I see it all as unisex really as both men and women can use any of the products but I did keep getting requests for beard oil which is why I created it. The combination of bay, grapefruit, cedarwood and vanilla means it almost acts like an aftershave.”

360 Botanics recently won best vegan skincare range at the Vegan Food and Lifestyle Awards 2019.

The name of the business relates to Pip’s journey to where she is today.

“The 360 is about going back to use what the Earth gave us and going back to nature but also applies to me,” she smiles.

“I have done a 360 in terms of my career, I have gone from starting in aromatherapy and holistic treatments to design agency to back to where I started 25 years ago.”

For more information, visit www.360botanics.co.uk

Pictures: Shootlab

READ MORE

The Party Auntie on throwing sustainable celebrations



BAFTA nominated graphic designer launches wallpaper range