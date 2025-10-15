4,000 sq ft of ground floor space at Sussex House, Brighton, let for new veterinary practice

By Shannon Dodds
Contributor
Published 15th Oct 2025, 12:19 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2025, 12:24 BST
Flude Property Consultants are pleased to announce the successful letting of approximately 4,000 sq ft on the ground floor at Front Sussex House, Crowhurst Road, Brighton.

The new occupier will be transforming the vacant office suite into a modern veterinary practice, further diversifying the range of uses within this prominent mixed-use building.

Most Popular

Sussex House has seen a number of successful lettings in recent years, including to Optegra Eye Clinic and PHX Gym, establishing it as a thriving multi-service destination for medical, leisure, and business occupiers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Located in a highly accessible position on Crowhurst Road, the property offers excellent on-site parking and adaptable accommodation suited to a wide range of Class E uses.

Front Sussex House, Crowhurst Road, Brightonplaceholder image
Front Sussex House, Crowhurst Road, Brighton

Further accommodation remains available on the first floor, providing up to 14,000 sq ft of high quality, flexible space.

The letting was handled by Ed Deslandes and Nick Martin of Flude Property Consultants.

Related topics:Brighton
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice