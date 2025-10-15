4,000 sq ft of ground floor space at Sussex House, Brighton, let for new veterinary practice
The new occupier will be transforming the vacant office suite into a modern veterinary practice, further diversifying the range of uses within this prominent mixed-use building.
Sussex House has seen a number of successful lettings in recent years, including to Optegra Eye Clinic and PHX Gym, establishing it as a thriving multi-service destination for medical, leisure, and business occupiers.
Located in a highly accessible position on Crowhurst Road, the property offers excellent on-site parking and adaptable accommodation suited to a wide range of Class E uses.
Further accommodation remains available on the first floor, providing up to 14,000 sq ft of high quality, flexible space.
The letting was handled by Ed Deslandes and Nick Martin of Flude Property Consultants.