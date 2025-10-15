4,000 sq ft of ground floor space at Sussex House, Brighton, let for new veterinary practice

Flude Property Consultants are pleased to announce the successful letting of approximately 4,000 sq ft on the ground floor at Front Sussex House, Crowhurst Road, Brighton.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new occupier will be transforming the vacant office suite into a modern veterinary practice, further diversifying the range of uses within this prominent mixed-use building.

Sussex House has seen a number of successful lettings in recent years, including to Optegra Eye Clinic and PHX Gym, establishing it as a thriving multi-service destination for medical, leisure, and business occupiers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located in a highly accessible position on Crowhurst Road, the property offers excellent on-site parking and adaptable accommodation suited to a wide range of Class E uses.

Front Sussex House, Crowhurst Road, Brighton

Further accommodation remains available on the first floor, providing up to 14,000 sq ft of high quality, flexible space.

The letting was handled by Ed Deslandes and Nick Martin of Flude Property Consultants.