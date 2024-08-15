427 wins silver Stevie Award for Small Company of the Year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

427 is proud to announce that it has won the Silver Stevie Award for Small Company of the Year in Advertising, Marketing, and Public Relations.

This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional growth and impact of 427’s innovative SEO and digital marketing strategies.

The Stevie Awards, recognized globally as the premier business awards, received over 3,600 nominations from 62 nations. 427’s selection among these entries underscores its significant contributions to the industry and its clients.

Ade Holder, Managing Director of 427, based in Sussex, expressed his excitement about the award: “This recognition of everything our brilliant team has achieved is just fantastic - we're thrilled with our Stevie!

Stevie Award Winner 2024 - 427 Marketing.

"For us, 427 is about more than SEO - we're a small business making waves internationally and the fact that this award is based around our wider work and growth as opposed to just one campaign means a great deal.”

Holder also emphasised the importance of the company’s culture in its success: “The culture that I and the rest of the team are on board with is, I'm pretty sure, a huge part of our success; we try to strike the right work-life balance. We’re a largely remote team with unlimited holiday and a flexible approach to working hours, so everyone can show up at their best for our clients every day.

Our culture of making positive waves extends beyond our day-to-day work and the wellbeing of our staff; we’re keen to make a difference out there in the world too - this is why we’re behind causes like Surfers Against Sewage, a UK charity campaigning for our oceans.

A huge thank you to the Stevie judges, our lovely clients, and of course, my wonderful team.”

427 remains committed to further growth and continued success in helping clients harness the power of SEO, while also making a broader positive impact on the world.