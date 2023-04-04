​A day in the life of a resident at Haviland House, Guild Care’s purpose-built dementia home in Worthing

​This year, we’re celebrating 90 years of Guild Care. As Worthing’s leading social care charity, that’s 90 years of providing care and support for people throughout our community.

Joy, who recently celebrated her 92nd birthday at Haviland House, loves the garden at the Worthing home

People like Joy, who recently celebrated her 92nd birthday with us at Haviland House, our dedicated dementia home. Joy struggles with her short-term memory day to day. But, despite her condition, she doesn’t like to miss out on the things she enjoys. Nor should she have to.

To make sure Joy is always there for her favourite activities, our team will often give her a card with all the details of the upcoming activity and the start time clearly displayed. We often find Joy eagerly watching the clock, waiting for the fun to start.

Joy is a real cheerleader in Haviland House. Both residents and staff are swept up by her enthusiasm when she joins in with our group activities. If music or singing is involved, you’ll find Joy up on her feet and singing her heart out to a song that she loves. She’s particularly fond of old favourites like Knees Up Mother Brown and Amazing Grace.

There’s lots of entertainment for residents to enjoy at Haviland House, including singing and dancing

This subtle, personalised care that we’re able to offer Joy is just one example of how we take each resident’s unique needs into account at Haviland House and at our other care homes, Linfield House and Caer Gwent.

As well as making sure that residents feel connected within our homes, we also keep family ties strong. Joy, for example, has relatives living in Australia and Tasmania who keep in regular contact with our team at the home – either through emails or via our Facebook page. They’re able to see what Joy’s getting up to through the photos we share with them. It gives them peace of mind that Joy is happy and fulfilled.

“We are so blessed to have found this home” says Joy’s daughter. “The staff are amazing, and Mum is so happy and well cared for there. She can have her hair and nails done, enjoy the outings they organise – and she loves the garden. There’s lots of entertainment for Mum to enjoy, including singing and dancing. I think she looks 20 years younger since she’s been there."

At Haviland House, we are able to support people, like Joy, through all stages of dementia. Our expert teams of carers and nurses empower our residents to live their lives to the full and have the best experience possible during their time with us.

