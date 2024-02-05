Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Platinum Health and Fitness received £25,000 from the fund to go towards the costs of fitting out the gym in Avis Way, which features more than 200 pieces of equipment.

The central location will mean it can attract more members and create six new jobs, as well as giving people working and living in Newhaven a new and improved gym to visit.

Richard Munday, managing director, Platinum Health and Fitness, said: “Our new gym is going to be ten times better. It will be easier for people to get to and the creche facilities will mean busy parents will be able to find the time to work out.

“We will be the only 24-hour gym between Brighton and Eastbourne with one of the biggest ranges of equipment around. We’ve been trading in Newhaven for ten years and we’re really excited to return to the Avis Way area again where we hope to increase membership from 500 to 800 members. The funding from Newhaven Enterprise Zone has been a fantastic help and I would encourage other businesses to apply.”

Platinum Health and Fitness was previously based in Quarry Road but needed to move due to plans to build 400 homes on the site.

The new site at 31b Avis Way will offer 12-month contracts for £38 a month and concession memberships for £30 a month for under 18s, over 65s, NHS workers and students. The gym is open for 24 hours to members only.

Visitors will have access to a full range of free weights, cardio and weight machines, a sauna and sunbeds, as well as classes, an ice bath and a creche, with the gym spread across two floors. Sessions at the creche will cost £4 and it will open from 9am to 12 noon.

It also features top of the range red and white LED lighting and air conditioning to maintain the gym at a constant and comfortable 18C.

Corinne Day, programme director, Newhaven Enterprise Zone, said: “We cannot wait to watch Platinum Health and Fitness’ business grow in this new location. This will make the Avis Way Industrial Estate an even more attractive place to base a business and will be a fantastic boost for health and fitness in the town.

“Businesses can still apply for funding from Newhaven Enterprise Zone for grants of up to £25,000 to revitalise empty commercial buildings and we look forward to helping more companies to expand and provide more jobs.”

The Sites and Empty Property Fund is open to applications and forms part of a major push to transform Newhaven into a key contributor to the Sussex economy by 2030. The fund is being delivered in partnership with social enterprise Let’s Do Business Group. Successful commercial projects will need to show they can deliver business growth, job creation and regeneration for the town.

Let’s Do Business Group is appealing for owners of empty commercial buildings in Newhaven to get in touch.

The deadline to apply for this current round of funding is 31st March.