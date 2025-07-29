A new chapter for a Staplefield classic: The Jolly Tanners returns with style and substance with executive head chef Mark Charker at the helm

Tucked into the postcard-worthy village of Staplefield, nestled between the rolling green curves of the Sussex countryside, sits a local institution with a rich past — and a sparkling new future. The Jolly Tanners has long been known in these parts as a traditional watering hole, one of those places you stumble into and instantly feel like a regular. Now, under dynamic new ownership and the care of an experienced new manager, Roisin, it has been completely reimagined into something that blends the comfort of the past with the energy and sophistication of the present.

There’s a special kind of magic when a place gets its second wind — and The Jolly Tanners is breathing deeply. Gone is the slightly weary feel of the old interior, replaced with a warm, inviting palette of rich tones and carefully curated textures. The refurbishment is stylish but never fussy, managing that rare trick of being both contemporary and classic at once. You can tell that every choice — from the polished wood finishes to the subtle lighting in the corners — has been made with care and confidence.

The standout structural addition is undoubtedly the new orangery. This light-filled, open-plan extension is effortlessly elegant, with high windows that frame the Sussex landscape like paintings. Whether you’re enjoying a long Sunday lunch or sipping a cold glass of rosé as the sun dips behind the trees, this is a room that turns moments into memories.

When the sun’s out — and Sussex summers do love to surprise us — the garden is the place to be. Spacious, south-facing and beautifully landscaped, it includes the innovative ‘Jolly Trolley’ — a drinks cart turned al fresco bar. It’s here that you’ll find seasonal spritzes, chilled Picantes, an Espresso Martini with a serious kick, and possibly the best Aperol Spritz this side of the Italian coast.

But the real triumph of The Jolly Tanners lies in its new sense of purpose. It’s clear that the team here haven’t just refurbished a building — they’ve reinvented what a village pub can be. Under the guiding hand of the new owners and Roisin’s warm, expert management, it feels both high-quality and deeply welcoming. There’s ambition here, but it never feels exclusive. It’s the kind of place where you can enjoy a solo pint after a dog walk, or book the upstairs private room for a birthday lunch. Either way, you’ll be looked after.

A Menu to Match the Setting

And then there’s the food — thoughtful, bold, and rooted in seasonality. At the heart of the kitchen is Head Chef Mark Charker, whose farm-to-table philosophy comes through in every dish. His team, including a dedicated in-house pastry chef, has crafted a menu that somehow manages to feel both familiar and full of surprise.

We popped in for a simple weekday lunch — just a quick bite, we said — and left an hour later, full, happy, and already planning our return.

The pulled pork bagel was outstanding. The pork itself was slow-cooked to perfection, melting into tangy house slaw with just enough crunch, layered into a warm bagel that didn’t collapse under pressure. The smoked salmon version was equally impressive — rich, generous slices of silky salmon, offset with cream cheese, a zingy citrus edge, and the kind of attention to balance that marks out a serious kitchen.

Although I didn't indulge - I'm trying to maintain my "racing snake physique" the dessert menu whispered its temptations for another visit

The “Banoffee” — an inspired deconstruction involving banana parfait, spiced sable biscuit, and caramelised buttermilk ice cream — was a standout. Meanwhile, the Passionfruit & Vanilla Cheesecake with passionfruit ice cream was tart, tropical, and just sweet enough. Every element of these puddings had purpose. This wasn’t just pub grub. This was clever, confident cooking.

If you’re coming with a group or looking to share, the “For the Table” options are spot on. Marmite butter with bread rolls might sound niche, but trust us — it’s genius. Charcuterie from Beals Farm pairs beautifully with bitter leaves, and the sausage rolls (served with an addictive onion ketchup) strike the perfect chord between rustic and refined. There’s even a whipped goat’s cheese mousse with crudités for those leaning veggie.

Starters include a Prawn Cocktail that hits all the right nostalgic notes with a modern flair — whole king prawns, Marie Rose sauce that doesn’t drown the dish, a boiled egg, and crisp baby gem. The Burrata Tartlet with watermelon and cucumber is sunshine on a plate. Light, fresh, and perfectly composed.

For mains, the Trenchmore Farm Rib Eye with parmesan & truffle polenta chips is indulgent but absolutely worth it. The South Downs Lamb is a proper celebration of local produce, while the Fresh Tagliatelle with truffle sauce is a masterclass in simplicity done right. And if you’re just after comfort? The beer-battered cod and chips will more than deliver.

Sides are no afterthought either: black garlic ketchup turns tenderstem broccoli into a revelation, the smoky new potatoes with sour cream are dangerously moreish, and Koffman fries might be the crispiest in the county.

Children Welcome, Community Embraced

The Jolly Tanners is also genuinely family-friendly. There’s a children’s menu with just as much care in its creation — homemade ice lollies, thoughtfully balanced dishes, and a warm welcome that doesn’t feel performative. Whether you’re wrangling toddlers or chatting with teenagers, there’s space for everyone to feel at home.

And beyond the food and drink, The Jolly Tanners is setting itself up as a real hub for the local community. From weekend face-painting and live music to themed evenings like ‘Seafood & Sparkling’ and a three-day lobster showcase, they’re clearly committed to offering more than just a meal — they’re offering an experience.

The upstairs rooms, perfect for private dining, meetings, or low-key celebrations, add yet another string to their already impressive bow. It’s rare to find a venue that caters so well to both ends of the occasion spectrum — casual and celebratory, spontaneous and planned.

The new manager Roisin Finlay steering the New Era

It would be remiss not to mention the woman pulling the strings behind the scenes. Roisin, the new manager, brings with her a calm confidence and seasoned charm that is impossible to fake. She knows hospitality. From table touches to staff training to just the right tone on the socials, she’s creating something really special here — not just a pub, but a destination.

The energy of the new ownership is palpable. You can see it in the fresh flowers, the considered wine list, the thoughtfully programmed events, and the daily attention to detail. This is not a paint job. This is a mission.

It’s tempting to say The Jolly Tanners is back — but in truth, it’s something altogether new. Yes, it honours its roots, its beautiful location, and its sense of place. But under the new ownership and with Roisin’s watchful eye, it’s grown into a beacon of great food, warm service, and creative flair in the Sussex countryside.

So whether you’re local to Staplefield, visiting from Brighton or Haywards Heath, or just passing through, do yourself a favour: pull in, grab a drink, and stay a while.

Open Wednesdays to Sundays The Jolly Tanners is well worth the visit!