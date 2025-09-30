A4 Labels bats for cleaner oceans with Portslade Cricket Club

Fishersgate-based label manufacturer A4 Labels has turned a summer of cricket into an eco-mission, sponsoring Portslade Cricket Club and funding the removal of ocean plastic with every run scored.

Partnering with environmental charity Seven Clean Seas, A4 Labels pledged to fund the clean-up of 1kg of ocean plastic for every 20 runs scored by the club during the 2025 season.

“This charity is especially important to us as a coastal company,” Charlie added. “We see first-hand the effects of sea and beach pollution, particularly during Brighton and Hove’s busy summer months, and we want to play our part in protecting our shores.”

As the final overs were bowled, the results spoke for themselves:

Portslade Cricket Club

409kg of plastic removed – equivalent to 2,621 cricket balls or an adult polar bear

4,396 metres of coastline cleaned - about 50 football pitches laid end to end

4 clean-up crew members funded, providing 62 hours of fair-wage employment

Over 1.5 tons collected in total by A4 Labels since Jan 2025 (roughly the weight of 20 humans!)

‘We wanted to bring something different to a traditional sponsorship,” said Charlie Hawker, Managing Director of A4 Labels. “Supporting Portslade Cricket Club meant we could back a fantastic local team while making a measurable difference to our oceans. Every boundary hit took us one step closer to a cleaner planet.’

The partnership brought a lively twist to the cricket season, giving players and fans extra motivation at every fixture and proving that local sport can drive global impact. A spokesperson from Portslade Cricket club said: ‘A4 labels sponsorship has been very welcomed and knowing that we are helping to remove plastic waste from our oceans has been an added incentive to score runs. Thank you to a fantastic company.’

Oli from Seven Clean Seas said:

‘This is one of the most creative partnerships we’ve launched to date. I truly believe that to create change, we need to embed sustainability in all our actions, and I can't think of a better way to do this than through the love of sport! Every minute, a garbage truck’s worth of plastic is entering our oceans. A4 Labels and Portslade Cricket Club are helping to raise awareness of this issue by linking cricket with ocean plastic recovery.’

From Kitchen Table to Global Growth

Founded in 2010 by Colin Hawker after spotting the potential of a single discarded sheet of labels, A4 Labels has grown from a Sussex side hustle into a globally recognised manufacturer. Now led by Colin’s son Charlie Hawker, still in his early twenties, the business supplies high-quality labels to household names including Lush, The Card Factory, Nando’s, Warner Brothers and Five Guys, as well as artisan producers across the UK.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, A4 Labels produced around four million sheets of labels each week for UK test-kit distribution. Under Charlie’s leadership, the company continues to bring modern creativity and strong community values to a sector often overlooked, donating 1 per cent of all sales to Seven Clean Seas as part of its long-term “Eco-Pledge”.

‘The charity work was one of the first things I wanted to introduce in the transition period of Colin taking a step back from the company, alongside A4Rewards. This started with 1% of plastic sales going to The Ocean Cleanup Project and 1% of paper sales going to One Tree Planted. This was all part of ‘A4ProjectEco’ where we became FSC accredited and introduced new biodegradable materials. We planted well over 1000 trees across nearly 20 different countries and regions. This included a scheme called ‘Green Football Weekend’ where we partnered with as many Sussex football clubs as possible and planted a tree for every goal scored on the weekend in February 2024.’