AC South honoured with Gatwick Diamond Business Award

The Gatwick Diamond Business Awards celebrate outstanding businesses in the Gatwick region, highlighting their achievements and contributions to the local economy. AC South stood out among the competition for its dedication to exceeding customer expectations, delivering exceptional service and contributing to the community.

James Beresford-Ward, Managing Director of AC South, said: "We are incredibly honoured to receive the Gatwick Diamond Business Award for New Business of the Year. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who consistently go above and beyond to provide innovative air conditioning solutions to our clients."

At AC South, customer satisfaction is at the heart of everything they do. With a team of experienced engineers, AC South ensures that clients' needs are met with precision and efficiency. Their commitment to innovation sets them apart, with cutting-edge solutions that address the unique requirements of businesses and homeowners alike.

"We pride ourselves on delivering air conditioning solutions that not only meet but exceed our client's expectations," added Chris Tugwell, Financial Director.

"Our team is dedicated to staying ahead of the curve, constantly exploring new technologies and approaches to ensure that our clients receive the best possible service."

AC South's win at the Gatwick Diamond Business Awards underscores its position as a leader in the air conditioning industry. As they continue to grow and expand, AC South remains committed to providing excellent service and innovative solutions to their valued clients.