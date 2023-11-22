Acclaimed Sussex restaurant to relocate to bigger venue in 2024
In spring 2024, The Coal Shed in Brighton - the steak restaurant from restaurateur Razak Helalat and the Black Rock Restaurants Group - will relocate to a larger venue, bringing its celebration of meat and seafood expertly cooked over coal to an 142-cover site on Brighton’s North Street.
The Coal Shed’s current home at Boyce's Street will continue to serve the Brighton community until the spring, before embarking on the move shortly after.
Having first opened in 2011, the highly anticipated move will see Helalat kickstart a new chapter for The Coal Shed brand, evident in the new site’s larger seating capacity and elevated design. The space will boast a grand main dining room, located in a historical orangery with high, glass ceilings, as well as three private dining spaces that cater up to 60 guests.
An open fire kitchen will put the coal-grilling theatrics at the heart of the dining experience, with an ageing room for meats and a bar area situated on entry to the restaurant. A feature long-desired for The Coal Shed by Helalat, the bar area will comprise a stretch of banquet seating, dotted with round bar tables, and a crescent shaped bar lined with bar stools.
The food offering at North Street will continue to with coal-roasted rare breed heritage meat and South coast seafood taking centre stage of a refreshed and expanded À la carte menu. The Coal Shed’s signature steaks and sharing cuts will be available, alongside dishes from the sea and land and daily-changing sharing specials.
On the relocation, Black Rock Restaurants Group Founder Razak Helalat said: “We’ve always envisioned moving The Coal Shed into a bigger location and now, as we edge closer to our thirteenth year at Boyce's Street, it feels like the right time. The move is all about offering customers the full dining experience that I have always dreamed of, with the new site allowing for a bar area, a more intimate experience with your host, and more seating. Needless to say we’ll continue serving our favourite dishes with the same warm hospitality to customers right up until the move in spring, but are really excited about this new era for The Coal Shed.”