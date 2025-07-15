Accountancy firm Carpenter Box announces further merger in the South East

The growth strategy of Sussex and South East accountancy firm Carpenter Box, part of Sumer Group, the fastest-growing mid-market accountancy practice, continues apace, with news that it is merging with Hove-based Boormans Chartered Accountants & Business Advisers.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The agreement follows the firm’s merger in April with Lewes-based Clark Brownscombe and will see Boormans’ staff join the Carpenter Box team in Brighton, with Matt Virgo, Director at Boormans, joining as a Partner, Mike Herriott taking on the role of Associate Director and Sally Virgo joining in Operations and Compliance. The firm’s team of professionals will join Sumer Group’s growing network of over 2,300 colleagues across more than 50 offices nationwide.

Commented Alan Edwards, Managing Partner at Carpenter Box: “I’m delighted to announce the merger with Boormans and to welcome the Directors and staff into the Carpenter Box family. Boormans specialises in the media, construction/property and retail sectors, working with SMEs, families and private clients, and will be a perfect addition to our service provision across the South East.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Virgo added: “This merger is a significant step forward for our business as well as our client base. We already offer a full range of accountancy, tax and cloud accounting services and this merger will provide us with additional resources and specialist knowledge to enhance our client relationships.”

Photo L-R: Mike Herriot, Alan Edwards, Sally Virgo, Mike Virgo

Carpenter Box, part of the Sumer Group of regional accountancy practices, is an award-winning firm of chartered accountants, tax specialists and business advisers with a reputation for innovation and excellence. The firm, which now has 28 Partners and over 270 members of staff, operates across the South East and in London, with specialist teams helping businesses and entrepreneurs succeed in a profitable, sustainable and tax-efficient way.

www.carpenterbox.com