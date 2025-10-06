Acron Aviation colleagues conquer the UK’s Three Peaks – and raise over £13,500 for charity!

Acron Aviation colleagues conquer the UK’s Three Peaks

Hats off (and hiking boots on) to the intrepid team from Acron Aviation who have triumphantly completed the legendary Three Peaks Challenge over the weekend, taking on the highest mountains in England, Scotland, and Wales: Scafell Pike, Ben Nevis, and Snowdon, in one unforgettable adventure.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the course of the challenge, colleagues from the London Training Centre, Crawley, and Flight Data Intelligence, Whiteley, offices powered through rugged trails, steep climbs and the weather to raise an incredible £13,500+ for two worthy causes: St Catherine’s Hospice Sussex and Surrey and Oakhaven Hospice.

From the first steps on Ben Nevis to the triumphant final ascent of Snowdon, these Acron Aviation heroes showed team spirit, determination, and good humour to complete a fitting challenge for a company that chose the name Acron for its ancient Greek origin, which means peak, or highest point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We set out to challenge ourselves, support our communities, and enjoy a bit of fresh mountain air,” said David Coward, Senior Vice President at Acron Aviation and organiser of the challenge. “I couldn’t be prouder of the whole team, they tackled the challenge with enthusiasm, teamwork, and an infectious positive spirit. The money they’ve raised will make a real difference for the hospices, and the memories are priceless.”

With tired legs and full hearts, a well-earned rest and maybe some celebratory cake are top of the agenda.

To find out more about Acron Aviation, please visit: acronaviation.com.