Adastra HR Founder and CEO named fnalist for Business Person of the Year
This recognition highlights Alison's outstanding leadership, innovative vision, and significant contributions to the business community in the region.
The Central South Business Awards celebrate the achievements of businesses and individuals who have made remarkable impacts in their fields. Being a finalist in the Business Person of the Year category is a testament to Alison’s dedication to excellence and her unwavering commitment to helping small to medium-sized enterprises flourish, including Adastra HR, which Alison founded in 2013.
"I am incredibly proud to be recognised among such an incredible group of business leaders," said Alison Daymond. "This nomination reflects the hard work and passion of the entire Adastra HR team. Our success is built on our collective effort to provide exceptional HR solutions and to support the growth and well-being of our clients and the community alike."
Under Alison's leadership, Adastra HR has seen substantial growth and innovation. Her strategic vision has expanded the company's services to a fully comprehensive “one-stop-shop” HR solution and pushed boundaries within the technological field of HR & Payroll. Alison's dedication to empowering businesses with effective HR strategies has earned her respect and admiration across the industry and local community.
The awards ceremony will take place on July 4 at the Leonardo Royal Grand Harbour Hotel in Southampton, where the winners will be announced. The event promises to be an evening of celebration, bringing together the region's most influential business figures to honour their achievements and contributions.
