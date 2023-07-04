NationalWorldTV
Administration announcement sparks concern over future of 300 Burgess Hill homes

The news that a modular house building company has gone into administration has caused concern about the future of hundreds of planned new homes in Burgess Hill.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 4th Jul 2023, 11:41 BST

Flaxby-based ilke Homes, which was established five years ago, has brought in the administrators with many of the company’s 1,150 staff set to be made redundant, according to the Harrogate Advertiser.

In May 2022, the Middy reported that plans for more than 300 modular affordable homes off Fairbridge Way, Burgess Hill, had been given the green light after ilke Homes and Places for People entered a strategic partnership in 2019.

But in June ilke Homes put itself up for sale, sparking concern from some Middy readers about the future of the 19.3 acre ‘Abbeville Park’ site.

An artist's impression of planned new homes on the former sewage treatment works site north of Burgess Hill from May 2022An artist's impression of planned new homes on the former sewage treatment works site north of Burgess Hill from May 2022
An artist's impression of planned new homes on the former sewage treatment works site north of Burgess Hill from May 2022

A Places for People spokesperson told the Middy on Thursday, June 29: “Places for People remains a long-standing supporter of Ilke Homes, and we are working with them to understand their future plans. Our priority is, as always, delivering homes for our customers.”

Following ilke Homes’ administration announcement, Places for People issued an updated statement on Monday, July 3.

A spokesperson said: “While we’re very sad for everyone at Ilke and we wish them the very best for the future, it’s helpful to have clarity about what is happening. Our absolute priority, as it has been all along, is on delivering homes for our customers. We can now activate the plans we have been working on and we are contacting our customers directly about this and when they can expect to be in their new homes.”

The Harrogate Advertiser reported that Nigel Banks, R&D director at Ilke Homes, called the situation ‘a very sad day’, saying: “I am truly sorry that this has happened.”

The Harrogate Advertiser also reported that Clare Kennedy, joint administrator and a partner and managing director at AlixPartners called it ‘an incredibly difficult time for all concerned’, adding: “Our focus now is on helping all stakeholders, employees, suppliers and customers alike, to find the best possible outcome in this undoubtedly difficult situation for all.”

The Middy has approached both ilke Homes and AlixPartners directly for comment and this story will be updated when more information comes in.