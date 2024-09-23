Aesthetic, lashes and brows salon opens in Billingshurst

By Nicole Smart
Contributor
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 09:19 BST
Glo Aesthetics had a grand opening in Billingshurst High Street, West Sussex, last weekend.

Nicole Smart who has started the venture is passionate about enabling people to feel confident about themselves and said she was really excited to bring the new salon to the village in which she lives.

Many friends and family, with new and existing clients came together in the September sunshine to celebrate the opening.

Nicole will be holding a raffle during her first three months to raise money for St Catherine’s Hospice, with the donation being made in December. Thereafter regular raffles will be held to raise money for both local and National charities.

You can check out Glo Asthetics on Facebook and Instagram, @glo_aestheticsx

