Age UK West Sussex Brighton & Hove appoints SFM as Facilities Management partner for regional centres, citing strong values and service excellence

In a strategic move to enhance the quality and consistency of its facilities management, a leading charity providing essential services and support to older people, Age UK West Sussex Brighton & Hove (WSBH) has appointed Sussex Facilities Management (SFM) to oversee operations across four key centres in Sussex.

The partnership marks a milestone for both organisations, with Age UK WSBH consolidating the facilities management of its centres to ensure efficiency, good value and the highest standards of maintenance.

With locations in Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath, Brighton & Hove and Bognor Regis, the four places will benefit from SFM’s proactive, people-focused approach to facilities management.

This contract win marks a significant addition to SFM’s third-sector portfolio and highlights the company’s growing reputation for delivering high-quality, values-led solutions.

Mark Jackson, MD of SFM

“We’re incredibly proud to partner with Age UK WSBH, a local charity whose mission aligns closely with our own commitment to people-first service,” said Mark Jackson, Managing Director at Sussex Facilities Management.

“We look forward to supporting Age UK WSBH’s vital work by ensuring their centres are compliant, well-maintained, fully operational and beautifully designed where works have been proposed.”

The multi-site contract will see SFM deliver comprehensive facilities management services, including compliance management, planned and reactive maintenance and day-to-day operational support together with any additional project support required.

For Age UK, the partnership represents a long-term investment in the infrastructure behind its frontline services.

“We were looking for a provider who could not only deliver quality facilities management but also understand the importance of our community spaces.” said Michelle Peel, Commercial Director at Age UK WSBH.

“It’s crucial that our centres are welcoming, accessible and age-friendly. Older people rely on us for services, activities and connection so if things go wrong in our buildings, we need to be sure they’ll be resolved as soon as possible, so we can keep our doors open and be there for those who need us. SFM stood out for their values, their track record and the testimonials of clients who clearly trust them.”

This latest win strengthens SFM’s position as a trusted provider in the not-for-profit and public service sectors, where operational reliability and cultural alignment are critical.

SFM’s other charity clients are Sussex Wildlife Trust, St Peter and St James’s Hospice and Blatchington Court Trust.