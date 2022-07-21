Students from the Alegria Spanish Dance School had a Q&A session with the Mayor of Haywards Heath

Mayor Howard Mundin and his consort Margaret Baker were delighted to meet the pupils from St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Haywards Heath.

Students were given an insight into what it is like to hold a council meeting and asked questions about the mayor’s role.

They also asked more personal questions like ‘do you have any pets’, ‘what is your favourite food’ and ‘are you any good at Spanish Dancing?’

Mr Mundin said: “What a fun time we had chatting to these lovely young students from the Alegria Spanish Dance school run by the amazing Josefa Figueira.”

He said: “These brilliant dancers perform at community and charity events and it’s such a wonderful facility for us to have locally, with Josefa sharing not only her Spanish Dancing skills but her culture too.”

The town mayor said he was delighted to present Josefa with a special Certificate of Appreciation to recognise her contribution to the community and ‘the incredible amount of funds’ she has raised for charity in the 15 years since she started the school.

Haywards Heath Town Mayor and consort Margaret Baker present Josefa Figueira with her Certificate of Appreciation

Mr Mundin added: “My thanks and congratulations to Josefa. It was super to spend time with the lovely members of the Alegria Spanish Dance School at the Town Hall.”

Alegria Spanish Dance in Sussex provides lessons in Sevillanas, Flamenco and Rumbas. Classes are available for all ages and abilities.