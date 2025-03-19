The Alfriston will open in the Grade II listed building previously occupied by Deans Place Hotel, and will welcome its first guests on March 27, 2025.

It’s the fourth hotel to open under The Signet Collection – a group of award-winning hotels which purchased Deans Place last year.

The Alfriston ‘promises a unique blend of luxury, comfort, and breath-taking scenery’.

It boasts 38 ‘exquisitely-designed’ bedrooms and suites, each individually styled with warm, playful colours, super-comfy mattresses, upcycled antiques, and beautiful bathrooms.

Guests can savour culinary ‘delights’ at the 70-seat 1554 Brasserie, which offers ‘stunning views’ across the front lawn and champions local, independent suppliers. For a more casual atmosphere, the hotel's bar will accommodate 50 indoor guests and 60 outdoor, perfect for enjoying the serene surroundings. The sun-drenched Orangery will serve breakfast and afternoon tea with views over the rear gardens.

The hotel will also be home to the brand’s signature Signet Spa, complete with a steam room, hot zone, sauna, three treatment rooms, and a heated outdoor swimming pool, partnering with GAIA for a rejuvenating experience.

A function room for up to 120 guests will also be used for weddings and events.

Hector Ross, managing partner of The Signet Collection, said: "We're absolutely delighted to set the opening date for The Alfriston.

"This property truly captures our passion for creating laid-back, luxurious escapes that celebrate the local area.

"We can't wait to throw open the doors and welcome guests to experience the magic of this stunning corner of East Sussex."

Drawing inspiration from the Bloomsbury Group movement, every corner of the hotel tells a story, from hand-painted ceilings to one-of-a-kind antique pieces and upcycled furniture, according to The Signet Collection.

The hotel’s interior designer, Georgie Wykeham, said: “When we were first asked to work on this wonderful design project we were struck by the amazing location and rich history of the area.

"The hotel being nestled on the South Downs and close to the sea, with a history of walkers coming through the village, along with the rich artistic history of the area being the home to the Bloomsbury Group has hugely shaped the concept and design development for the hotel.”

Situated in the picturesque village of Alfriston, the hotel is surrounded by the South Downs National Park, charming pubs, and is just moments away from hidden gems along The Sussex Heritage Coast.

Canoe before breakfast, tour neighbouring Rathfinny vineyard, walk the coastline, and return to get pampered in the spa, before a locally-sourced supper.

Prices start at £150 for bed and breakfast.

For more information, visit: https://thealfriston.com/

1 . New hotel set to open in South Downs - take a look inside Exterior of the hotel Photo: Contributed

2 . New hotel set to open in South Downs - take a look inside Inside one of the suites Photo: Rob James

3 . New hotel set to open in South Downs - take a look inside The Alfriston ‘promises a unique blend of luxury, comfort, and breath-taking scenery’ Photo: Rob James