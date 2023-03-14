Sponsored by Tisshaws Family Law Solicitors, the event at The Hop Sun allowed parents and HHBA members to meet while their children were entertained upstairs by Event Childcare, who do weddings, corporate events, and family celebrations.
HHBA chair Clare Jones said: “Local businesses are at the heart of the Mid-Sussex community and networking with like-minded professionals is a wonderful way to build connections and meet new customers. But when you have a young family, the opportunities can be limited, which is why we thought we would combine networking with childcare.”
Gilva Tisshaw said: “Our work centres on issues that arise from family breakdown. Having seen the negative impact this has on peoples’ working lives, we wanted to sponsor this event to support parents who might be struggling with childcare.”
