AmafestUK 2024 conference set to elevate local Amazon sellers for third consecutive year!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

AmafestUK, the popular full-day conference for local product based businesses, returns to Brighton for its third consecutive year. Scheduled for 18th October 2024 at The Old Ship Hotel, this year’s event promises a packed agenda designed to help product sellers expand their businesses in the UK and globally via Amazon marketplace.

Geared towards brands, retailers, distributors, and those looking to break into the Amazon marketplace, AmafestUK offers practical insights from industry experts. With 10 dynamic sessions on Amazon-specific topics, attendees will have ample opportunities to learn from seasoned professionals, connect with fellow sellers, and engage directly with industry suppliers.

Last year’s event garnered rave reviews for its engaging atmosphere and expert speaker lineup. Attendees, like Gary Luke, Managing Director of sports equipment brand Flicx UK praised the event for its organisation and educational value: “Great conference, excellent speakers. Very helpful for our Amazon learning journey”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s conference promises even more value, with highlights including an expert session from Melis Kip, e-commerce lead at the world famous hairbrush brand Tangle Teezer ‘‘"Attending events like AmafestUK is a game-changer for small businesses eager to scale in today’s fast-paced, competitive market. These dynamic events offer cutting-edge insights, hands-on workshops led by industry experts, and unparalleled networking opportunities with like-minded entrepreneurs. Small business owners leave empowered with the latest strategies, tools, and resources to grow their customer base not only here in the UK but across the globe."”

Don’t miss your chance to grow your business at AmafestUK 2024! For more information and to purchase tickets, visit AmafestUK.