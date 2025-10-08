Ambition to Action gives business a boost in East Sussex

Businesses across East Sussex will soon be able to access tailored support to help them grow and develop.

Ambition to Action programme is available to small and medium enterprises in Eastbourne, Lewes, Wealden and Rother districts, will run until the end March 2026.

The programme is run by Oxford Innovation and managed by East Sussex County Council who successfully secured £355,000 of funding through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund allocations awarded to Eastbourne, Lewes, Rother, and Wealden councils.

Cllr Penny di Cara, the county council’s lead member for economy, said: “This is fantastic news for businesses wanting to grow and will give the East Sussex economy a real boost.

“Through the Ambition to Action programme small and medium enterprises can access one-to-one expert advice and tailored action plans to remove barriers to their growth, improve productivity and help them thrive.”

The programme provides support across a range of areas including leadership and strategy, digital adoption and AI, access to finance, export readiness, and low carbon transition.

Cllr Christine Bayliss, Rother District Council’s portfolio holder for regeneration and economic development, said: “The Ambition to Action programme will be a real asset to Rother - not only for small and medium businesses, but for communities in our largely rural district. Helping businesses to diversify and modernise will unlock much-needed jobs and boost the economy in our towns and villages. I would encourage businesses to see if they are eligible for support and take advantage of the programme to help them thrive.”

Councillor Zoe Nicholson, Leader of Lewes District Council, said: “Small and medium enterprises are vital to our economy, and we are committed to helping them flourish. The Ambition to Action programme is a great opportunity for our local business to access specialist support to innovate and grow, through tailored action plans and one-on-one expert advice.”

Councillor Colin Swansborough, Cabinet Member for Enterprise at Eastbourne Borough Council, said: “We are delighted to be part of the Ambition to Action programme which will not only help growing businesses become more productive and resilient but will also boost the local economy. This initiative is designed to give businesses the precise support they need to succeed, offering targeted support to access finance, innovate, digitise and open international markets.”

Councillor James Partridge, Alliance for Wealden (Liberal Democrat) lead councillor for Governance, Waste & Local Economy and leader of the council, said, “With targeted support through the Ambition to Action programme, businesses across East Sussex are being empowered to grow, innovate, and thrive. This support drives a stronger local economy, creating lasting opportunities in our communities.”

Businesses based in Eastbourne, Lewes, Rother or Wealden districts can find out more about Ambition to Action and express an interest by visiting www.ambitiontoaction.co.uk

The project is funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. The fund aims to improve pride in place and increase life chances across the UK investing in communities and place, supporting local business, and people and skills. For more information, visit: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/uk-shared-prosperity-fund-prospectus

