American Golf swings into Chichester Trade Centre

SHW, on behalf of a private landlord, has secured a new lease with American Golf at Chichester Trade Centre, Quarry Lane, West Sussex.

Europe’s largest golf retailer has taken the highly prominent, 5,971 sq ft showroom/trade counter unit for its latest outlet which will stock a range of golf equipment for golfers of all levels.

Chichester Trade Centre is situated on the northern side of the A27 South Coast Trunk Road, a short distance from Chichester city centre. The end of terrace unit, configured as an open plan showroom on the ground floor, with further showroom space and offices on the first-floor mezzanine, takes advantage of the established trade counter location, with nearby occupiers including Screwfix, Magnet, Topps Tiles and Halfords.

Duncan Marsh, Partner at SHW, says: “We are delighted to welcome American Golf to Chichester Trade Centre. The retailer is now swinging into action, fitting out the premises ready for opening to benefit from the highly visible, busy trade counter location.”