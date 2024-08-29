Angmering Revealed: Find out what West Sussex village has to offer, from clubs to local businesses
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The aim is to showcase what the West Sussex village has to offer, all in one place.
Angmering Revealed will be held at Angmering Community Centre, in Foxwood Avenue, Angmering, on Saturday, September 21, from 11.30am to 3pm.
Rachael Wilkes, council administrator, said: "Come and meet many different groups, clubs, associations and local businesses based in Angmering.
"Enjoy something to eat or drink from some local food vendors, from a cup of barista-style coffee to a great tasting pizza or even an ice cream.
"Have a go on the free giant inflatable play centre, as well as other rides. Other free activities will also be available on the day.
"It is a community event to which we hope there will be a huge turnout to support the groups, clubs, associations and businesses of Angmering, as well as the stallholders."
For more information, call 01903 772124 or email [email protected]