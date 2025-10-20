Animal magic: Guinea pigs make great pets

Guinea Pig

A group of guinea pigs can make the most delightful pets. They are long-lived and endearing creatures, each with their own distinct personality. And they do love a good chatter. Fortunately, most guinea pigs rarely need a vet. They have no diseases that require regular vaccination, and nowadays the nurses do any claw clipping that might be required. Which means that, sadly, I only see them when they are genuinely unwell.

I enjoy a cuddle with a piglet. It’s almost in the piglet job description to whinge a little as I examine them, and they almost always provide a sample on my table, even when I have not asked for one!

Years ago, I spent a lot of time educating clients about the importance of vitamin C in a guinea pig’s diet, but I think this message is fully out there now. Their diet cannot be the same as a rabbit’s, and we now understand that one guinea pig kept with one rabbit is probably not the best idea.

If you are thinking of getting a guinea pig, the most important thing to plan is that they should be kept in single sex groups, unless they are neutered, not alone or in pairs. They are social creatures, always up to something and having a chat about it, and we now realise it is unkind not to mimic this when we choose to keep them in captivity.

They rarely fall ill, but as they reach old age some problems can arise.

As they often live to six or eight years old, they can develop lumps and growths.

I am caring for a little cutie, who has recently had his eighth birthday. He has a burst cyst on his skin that has given his owner and I cause for concern for some months now. He is not a good candidate for anaesthesia, so we cannot surgically remove it.

But luckily he has a most loving owner who has nursed him and looked after the open wound all that time, and he still bumbles about with his pals, unaware how worried we are for him.