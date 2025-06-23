Animal Magic: How the profession has changed

It’s that time of year when families are celebrating the achievements of their youngsters on graduation day. I graduated in 1989, and it was among the proudest moments of my life. Things have changed a great deal since then, of course.

I remember the first time I innocently proposed that a patient should have some intravenous fluid therapy.

This seemed routine to me, as I was fresh out of college. Almost every patient had this level of care, including the sick horses and cattle. But there was a big difference between the vet school facilities and being out in the community.

At the general practice, where I started my first job, the whole team gathered round to find out what I was up to. For years we all paused at every hospital bed to count drops per second and make sure the drip was still running perfectly.

Nowadays, it is unusual to hospitalise or operate on a patient without intravenous fluid therapy. Now the young people in our profession hardly know how to manage a gravity feed drip line, as infusion pumps have become universal.

In my final year there was one vet professor lecturing us, who was teaching himself how to recognise the internal organs of a pet using a new-fangled ultrasound machine. Now most general practitioners have access to these, and the skill to use them.

For the first decade of my career I extracted dog and cat teeth without the benefit of operating lights or dental x-rays. Now I would not wish to manage without them.

I love being in a profession where there is always something new to learn, some new technology to master. These are only a very small number of examples. I know that the day that I no longer want to learn new things, will be the day I need to retire. But, not yet…

