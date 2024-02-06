After a night of glitz and glamour in Brighton, a total of £131,708 was raised for Sussex-based charities. Half the money has been ringfenced for local charities Children With Cancer Fund, You Raise Me Up, Brighton Table Tennis Club, Kangaroos Mid-Sussex and Brighton Therapy Centre, with the other 50 per cent being distributed to other qualifying charities and projects in the county.

Anita Dobson, newly-appointed patron of Focus Foundation, said: “I’m thrilled to be back for a second year. This evening is all about joy and about helping people and raising money for Focus Foundation, so they can do more good in the community for children, because we all need a little help at times, don’t we?”

The event included the live grand finale of Sussex Superstars 2024, hosted by comedian Aaron James. There were performances from five finalists, Mollie Thomson, Asher Chetwode, Grace Shearing, Arlo Giles-Buabasah and CC Dance, made up of Olivia Pattison, Gracie-May Norburn, Brooklyn Pullin and Lola Baquedano-Deighton. Guests were also treated to performances from Symphonic Ibiza, Sussex Superstars 2023 winner Emily Milton and Sussex Superstars 2023 finalist Caitlin Palmer.

Arlo was crowned the winner of Sussex Superstars 2024 and took home a £500 cash prize, plus all the contestants were offered an opportunity to perform later in the year at The Sussex Gin Festival, hosted by E3 Events.

Chris Goodman, co-founder and trustee of Focus Foundation, said: "We have been blown away by everyone who has played a part in making our Winter Ball this year such a success. These funds will have a huge impact on our charity beneficiaries and will allow us to continue making a positive and lasting difference to the people and communities they support.”

