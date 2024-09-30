Ansvar unveils bold new look in major rebrand

By Sally Burfoot
Contributor
Published 30th Sep 2024, 16:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sussex-based Ansvar Insurance, a leading provider of charity, care, not-for-profit and faith insurance, has launched a new brand identity. The rebrand includes a modernised logo and refreshed tone of voice, reflecting the company’s ambitious growth plans.

The rebranding process involved extensive research and engagement with customers, brokers, and employees. Their feedback helped shape the new visual identity, which features a deeper, bolder shade of blue and a distinctive circular marque. The circle represents the trilateral relationships at the core of its operating model – Ansvar’s customers, brokers and giving back to good causes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A key part of the rebrand is the launch of a new, more user-friendly website. Designed with brokers and potential customers in mind, the updated site offers clearer navigation and streamlined access to information, making it easier to explore Ansvar’s products and services.

Sarah Cox, Managing Direct of Ansvar, commented: “Our new Ansvar identity reflects where the company is today but also where we’re headed. We’re ready to take on new challenges and demonstrate that we have the expertise and appetite to fully support the charity, not for profit, and faith sectors. This is more than just a visual refresh – it’s an opportunity for us to make some noise in the market and accelerate our growth.”

Submitted articleSubmitted article
Submitted article

Ansvar will also be launching a new digital advertising campaign across multiple channels, including LinkedIn and Google.

To celebrate the launch, Ansvar is hosting a special event for its employees in Eastbourne and Brighton on Tuesday 1st October.

Related topics:SussexGoogleEastbourneBrightonLinkedIn

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.