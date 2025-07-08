Appeal submitted after controversial application for car wash at former East Sussex pub refused

An appeal has been submitted to Wealden District Council after a controversial application for a car wash in Horam was refused.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Rachid Kheddouci submitted a retrospective application in January this year to change the use of a parking space to a car wash at The May Garland Inn in Horam Road.

The application said the hand car wash would operate from 7am to 6pm on Mondays to Saturdays and from 8am to 5pm on Sundays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council refused the application on April 8 after receiving several letters of objection from nearby residents, who expressed concerns about waste water disposal and noise.

The closed May Garland Inn in Horam Road, Horam. Photo: Google Street View

One of those objecting said: “This is a residential area, not an industrial estate.”

Another said: “We think that use of the pub’s car park for a car wash is particularly inappropriate, unacceptable and damaging.”

People can view the planning application and appeal document at planning.wealden.gov.uk (reference WD/2025/0131/FR).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s decision notice said: “The proposed development, in the absence of information to the contrary, would give rise to noise and disturbance to the detriment of the occupiers of neighbouring residential dwellings.”

It said that, in the absence of a drainage strategy, there was ‘insufficient information’ to show the development would prevent contaminant run-off, which could have an impact on water quality and ‘wider ecological networks’.

It added: “The application fails to demonstrate that the development would not create or perpetuate unacceptable traffic conditions through the loss of the existing car parking space for the existing lawful use of the wider site or prevent the discharge of run-off from the site onto the public highway, therefore, the development would give rise to highway hazards to other users.”

Mr Kheddouci’s appeal document, prepared by RTPI, confirmed that the operation involves hand washing vehicles with jet washers and vacuuming vehicle interiors. It said no permanent buildings are proposed, adding that the development includes ‘minimal associated equipment and structures’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: “The car wash serves the local community and provides a valuable service, as well as creating local employment opportunities. It makes effective use of an otherwise vacant and underutilised site.”

The appeal confirmed that the former May Garland Public House has been closed for years, saying: “The car wash represents an interim beneficial use of the site.”

It said that a comprehensive Noise Impact Assessment has been undertaken by Impact Acoustics Ltd to ‘properly evaluate’ the development’s noise impact. It said: “The updated Noise Impact Assessment (dated May 2025) specifically addresses all the concerns raised by the Council’s Pollution Control Officer in the officer’s report, including assessment of noise from: jet washing operations, vehicle vacuuming, engine idling during entry and exit, customer and staff conversations (and) vehicle movements.”

The appeal said a comprehensive Surface and Foul Water Drainage Strategy has been commissioned too, which shows that all surface water from the site discharges into a pump, which then discharges into a Southern Water Foul Sewer. It said: “With these comprehensive measures in place, the development would not result in harmful contaminant run-off or pose a risk to water quality or ecological networks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added: “As detailed in the Transport Note prepared by Magna Transport Planning Ltd (May 2025), the development maintains adequate parking provision and does not give rise to highway safety concerns.”

In its conclusion the appeal called the noise impact on neighbouring properties ‘minimal’.

It said: “If the Inspector remains concerned about any potential impacts, the appellant has offered to accept a temporary permission condition to allow for monitoring and review.”