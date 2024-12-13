A new events venue could open in Mid Sussex if a planning application is approved.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Telbridge Properties Limited has applied, via Wilbury Planning Ltd, to remove the disused and redundant agricultural buildings at Twineham Court Farm, Bob Lane, Twineham.

The proposal is to create an events venue by erecting an events barn and open barn. The application said the proposed use of the ‘redundant’ Grade II Listed farmhouse and Curtilage Listed Building will be to provide ancillary accommodation to serve the events venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added that there is a ‘proposed erection of estate barn to assist with operation of events venue and retained agricultural land’. It said there would also be the ‘creation of new vehicular access onto Bob Lane and provision of driveway and parking area, plus ancillary infrastructure including surface and foul water drainage strategy’, as well as ‘provision of ecological enhancements and hard and soft landscaping’.

An artist's impression of the proposals for an events venue at Twineham Court Farm by G3 Architecture on the Mid Sussex District Council planning portal

People can view the application at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using the reference numbers DM/24/2839 and DM/24/2874.

The design and access statement said: “The site is situated on the north side of Bob Lane and to the east of Wineham Lane as it extends between Wineham to the south and the A272 (the Cowfold Road), to the north.”

The statement said the proposed event venue scheme meets many listed planning policies, among others, as part of its design process. It said a new small scale economic development in the countryside (including tourism) is supported. It said that removing dilapidated buildings and replacing them with modern and sustainable barns is considered to enhance the setting and Listed buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement also said the proposal will support future sustainable growth, utilise a brownfield site and contribute positively to the area, having a regard for the character and scale of surrounding buildings and landscape. It said the site would ‘not be dominated by parking and hard surfacing’ either with visitor parking being ‘carefully screened’ from the view of the farmhouse.

An artist's impression of the proposals for an events venue at Twineham Court Farm by G3 Architecture on the Mid Sussex District Council planning portal

The statement said: “The existing site has a large number of dilapidated agricultural barns and outbuildings, this proposal seeks to demolish these buildings (most are contaminated with asbestos) and reduce the overall footprint of the site by 587m². This reduction is considered a sensible approach as the replacement barns will better suit the location and Listed Buildings.”

It said: “The proposal will not affect the street scene elevation given the proposal has been designed to be similar in appearance to the surrounding buildings.”

It added: “The proposed barns have been designed to reflect the layout of the historic farmstead and it is considered to be far more sympathetic to the Listed buildings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application proposes an oak pergola walkway to limit views of pylons and said vegetation ‘will grow up and over’ these pergolas. The series of oak pergolas will link the visitor car park to the event venue barns.

The statement said: “To each side of the access drive will be a shaped box hedge with both low growing vegetation and new trees. This will offer a sense of welcoming to the venue, as well as soft screening from

external views of the site.”

It said the existing pond will be retained and cleared of debris to become a focal point for the main events barn and estate manager’s barn.

The statement continued: “The proposed event venue has been carefully considered to ensure that the barns responds positively and sympathetically to its context, in terms of its relationship with the adjoining Grade II Listed Buildings and greater setting. The proposed development is functional, sustainable and appropriate to context. Careful thought and consideration has gone into designing the barns, following research into historical mapping data. This ensures the location, scale and mass matches the original farmstead as close as possible.”

It added that there would be four electric car charging points, bird/bat boxes, bee bricks and storage for biclycles.