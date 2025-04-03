Application for five new homes on land at farm in Copthorne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An application has been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council for five new homes in Copthorne.

DevTec Properties hopes to redevelop the site at Firs Farm on Copthorne Common to provide properties with associated amenity space and parking.

The application, which can be seen at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications (reference DM/25/0708), is also for hard and soft landscaping, cycle and refuse storage, and the change of use of land to residential garden for the existing dwellinghouse and associated access works.

The application for the 4194 square metre site was submitted by the agent ET Planning.

Firs Farm at Copthorne Common. Photo: Google Street View

The planning statement said: “The application site comprises a complex of single storey buildings accessed via the southern side of Copthorne Common Road (A326). The access to the side continues south serving an industrial estate and storage yard.”

It said the existing buildings are single storey and were historically stables or barns but now comprise ‘lawful separate planning units’ for storage, commercial and industrial uses.

The statement continued: “The application site comprises a large amount of hardstanding and is considered to be untidy and previously developed land.”

It said the site has ‘well connected’ public footpaths, crossings and bus stops nearby. There is a single storey building to the north west of the site known as ‘The Hut’.

The planning statement said: “The proposal comprises a site wide redevelopment to provide five detached dwellinghouses following the demolition of the existing buildings with exception of The Hut. The proposed dwellings would comprise a single storey with habitable roof space.”

The proposal is to have landscaping enhancement throughout the development and to plant of boundary trees and native hedgerows. The scheme also aims to enlarge part of the access road to create a new vehicle passing point.

The statement’s conclusion said: “The proposed development is acceptable and makes an efficient use of land in the context of a current shortfall in housing supply. The development would provide a meaningful mix of house types and overall visual and landscape improvement, whilst reducing the number of overall vehicle movements to the site. There would be no adverse impacts to the character of the area nor neighbouring residents.”