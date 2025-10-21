Application for new drinks counter in East Sussex village
A village in East Sussex could get a new drinks counter if a planning application is approved.
The proposal is for Lovebrook in The Street, Kingston.
People can see the application to South Downs National Park Authority at planningpublicaccess.southdowns.gov.uk (reference SDNP/25/04148/PA3R).
The proposal is for the ‘change of use of a small part of an existing agricultural building to serve as a hot and cold drinks counter (Use Class E)’.
