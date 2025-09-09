Application for temporary building at American Express stadium

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 9th Sep 2025, 10:27 BST
An application has been submitted for a temporary modular welfare building at the American Express Community Stadium in Falmer.

Application LW/25/0483, which can be viewed at planningpa.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/online-applications, is for the coach and bus interchange on Village Way.

The Community Stadium has applied, via agent DMH Stallard, to install the building for a period of up to two years.

The design and access statement said: “The proposed use is for a temporary basis for two years and the land will be returned to its prior use once the temporary use has finished.”

The Community Stadium has applied to install a temporary building for a period of up to two years. Photo: Google Street Viewplaceholder image
The Community Stadium has applied to install a temporary building for a period of up to two years. Photo: Google Street View

