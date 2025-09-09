Application for temporary building at American Express stadium
Application LW/25/0483, which can be viewed at planningpa.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/online-applications, is for the coach and bus interchange on Village Way.
The Community Stadium has applied, via agent DMH Stallard, to install the building for a period of up to two years.
The design and access statement said: “The proposed use is for a temporary basis for two years and the land will be returned to its prior use once the temporary use has finished.”
You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.