Application seeks permission to turn former Hurstpierpoint church into six homes

A company has applied for Permission in Principle (PiP) to turn a former church in Hurstpierpoint into new homes.

Marymount Properties Ltd applied to Mid Sussex District Council to develop the Methodist Church Hall at 42 Cuckfield Road into six residential dwellings.

The (PiP) stage aims to establish whether a site is suitable in principle. People can view the application by searching for reference DM/25/0958 at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications.

The planning statement said: “The existing church building on the site was built in approximately 1910 but underwent renovation in 1981, where the front was extended and altered, to the building found today.”

Marymount Properties Ltd wants to develop the Methodist Church Hall at 42 Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint, into six residential dwellings. Photo: Google Street View

The planning statement said the site is within F1 use as a church but said it has not actually been used for church services or ‘any other associated uses’ since 2023.

It said: “It is proposed to move from the existing redundant church use (use Class F1) to provide residential development (use Class C3). The proposed residential units would likely be provided through the conversion of the existing buildings seen on the site.”

The planning statement said ‘great lengths that have been gone to’ in an attempt to find an appropriate purchaser so the community use of the property can continue. It said: “The property was listed for auction on 6th February 2025, with a reasonable guide price of £500,000 to £550,000. The property did not sell at this auction and was relisted and purchased by the applicant on 20th March 2025. There was very little interest in the property at auction, hence it being listed twice.”

It added: “It is clear that the church/property as existing is no longer viable to run, either as a church or for other community groups.” The planning statement said the property has been used by ‘a small number local community groups’ but it said these groups and uses have been ‘ancillary to the church use’.

The proposed development would not exceed 1,000 square metres in total floorspace

The planning statement said: “Following registration as an Asset of Community Value, the church have undertaken an extensive period of advertising to local community groups which has not secured a new community purchaser. This has led to the deregistration of ACV status.”