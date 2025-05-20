Application submitted for mixed-use development in Lewes with 74 new homes and 72 parking spaces

A property developer has submitted a planning application for 74 new homes in Lewes.

Cayuga Homes applied to South Downs National Park Authority, via its agent Lewis and Co Planning SE, to demolish existing buildings at Eastgate Wharf and construct a mixed-use development.

The new dwellings would be class C3 with ground floor commercial space (class E) and the proposal is also for associated landscaping, parking and access alterations.

People can view the application at planningpublicaccess.southdowns.gov.uk/online-applications using reference SDNP/25/01671/FUL.

Cayuga Homes has submitted a planning application for 74 new homes at Eastgate Wharf in Lewes. Artist's impression by Lomax Architecture via SDNPA

The design and access statement by Lomax Architecture said: “Our proposals are for the intensification of an under-used and blighted site.”

It said that adding a residential development to ‘an underdeveloped area of the town’ would ‘significantly enhance the character of the site’. It also said that with ‘the existing uses adjacent to the site’ and the proposed commercial space on the ground floor, the plan would create ‘a high-quality mixed-use development’.

The 6,000 square metre site is bordered by the A2029 to the north and the River Ouse to the east. The application is also for 72 car parking spaces and 157 cycle spaces. The market housing would be: 11 one-bedroom flats/maisonettes, 32 two-bedroom flats/maisonettes, and nine three-bedroom flats/maisonettes. Some 30 percent of the development’s homes would be for ‘social, affordable or intermediate rent’. These would be ten one-bedroom flats/maisonettes, 11 two-bedroom flats/maisonettes and one three-bedroom flat/maisonette. The proposals are also for improved pedestrian and cyclist links, flood defences and a public square.

The design and access statement said: “Cayuga Homes are bespoke investors and regeneration developers based in Brighton & Hove and operating throughout Sussex. Cayuga are committed to deliver an exemplary housing-led regeneration development in the heart of Lewes that helps deliver the aspirations set out in the Neighbourhood Plan and one that fully respects the town’s history, river frontage and provides additional river flood defences.”

It said the application follows ‘extensive consultation with the Local Planning Authority, local Conservation and Ecology groups, Design Review Panel and the general public’.

The design and access statement continued: “The vision is for a new riverside development of housing, riverside walk and plaza on this strategic and central site that has all the benefits of town centre facilities with the high amenity value of its historic setting and long distant views of the National Park. We believe this project will breathe new life into a blighted site and will be an important addition to the economic, social and environmental fabric of this part of the historic town.”

The statement said the development has been carefully designed to respond to the riverside’s ‘scale and materiality’, as well as the smaller-scale residential context of the High Street and Cliffe High Street.

Its conclusion said: “This has been a highly collaborative process with public and stakeholder consultation, running for just under a year, and moulding the proposals to create a scheme with a true sense of identity in the heart of Lewes.”

It said: “Designs and proposals have changed and adapted to best suit recommendations and public requests. Such as including a riverside walk, which would link to the Phoenix development, thus improving cycling and pedestrian links to the north of the site toward Cliffe High Street.”

It said the public square has been designed to accommodate the farmer’s market while the massing has been dropped in height after concerns were raised about its visual impact. It added that permanent bird boxes would be integrated into the fabric of the buildings to help increase the population of swifts and other endangered birds in the area.

It statement said: “We truly feel that the scheme is offering a sensitive design approach and will provide a beautiful public square for the community to use as a permanent, tree lined, car free zone to hold events on and enjoy the framed view of Harvey’s Brewery.”